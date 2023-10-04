Jim Ross on How Often He Wears His WWE Hall of Fame Ring

– On the latest edition of Grilling JR, WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross spoke about the importance of the WWE Hall of Fame rings and how often he wears his own. Ross stated (via WrestlingInc.com), “Sometimes it’s hard to evaluate and to describe these Hall of Fame rings. I got one [in] 2007 and I wear it on TV every week. I wear it when I’m out and about. I’m proud of it, and happy to have it.”