Jim Ross On His 2005 Opioid Addiction, AEW Talent Being Critical Of WWE

Jim Ross did a new interview with Wrestling Inc promoting his memoir Under The Black Hat and discussed his past opioid addiction and more. Ross talked about the addiction, which he was dealing with back in 2005 when he was also dealing with a colon issue that he didn’t know he had which was infamously spoofed on Raw as the “Mr. Heinie” sketch.

You can check out some highlights from the interview below. 411’s review of Under the Black Hat can be checked out here.

On if it’s wise for former WWE talent in AEW to be critical of WWE: “I don’t know why it would be unwise if they are being honest and expressing their own opinions and giving opinions. The wrestling business has been a microcosm of society. We rather analyze a half-empty glass than a half-full glass. If something happens on TV and social media lights up because JR mispronounced a name, then it’s ‘Oh he’s slipping. He should be out of there.’ Or if somebody botched a move, s**t like that just absolutely is inflammatory and a self-motivational thing. ‘I need to get some attention on social media, so this is what I’m gonna do. I’m gonna bitch about everything I can think of and knock this company.’ That tells me you’re really not a wrestling fan; you’re a fan of your own ego. Real wrestling fans are gonna give constructive criticism and not just will somebody to hell.”

On revisting his opioid addiction for his memoir: “I read the audio book which is the hardest thing I’ve done in my broadcasting career because every moment of every line in that book I could relate to. I had a little opioid problem back in the day that nobody knew about. I was taking Ambien like they were chiclets. If the Ambien didn’t get me where I needed to go – most of it was done at night so I could sleep – then I would take a Xanax. Then sometimes, being the egomaniac I was and being bulletproof, I would chase that all down with Crown Royal.”

On discovering that he was close to death because of his colon and opioid reliance: “It was a really interesting time in my life. I think people can relate to – maybe not the colon thing – but the challenges. My God, we’re in the midst of the biggest challenge in the history of our country with the coronavirus. People can relate to my issues because many of us are having issues as well.”