Jim Ross On Britt Baker’s AEW Return, Bryan Danielson’s Value As Locker Room Leader

On a recent episode of his podcast, “Grilling JR,” Jim Ross discussed a wide range of topics, including the return of Britt Baker at Forbidden Door, where she had a staredown with Mercedes Mone, AEW’s locker room leader, and more. Here are the highlights:

On Britt Baker’s AEW return: “I was happy, and it got a great pop. You know, the thing about these returns. Britt got a great ovation. The fans embraced her. They were glad to see her. They’re glad that she’s back. All the boxes are checked, quite frankly. And I talked to her while, we got back to the hotel at the Marriott and she and I had that brief chat. I told her how happy I was to see her. The baddest bitch on the block. And it’ll be interesting to see how she pairs up skill set-wise with Mercedes Mone. Mercedes Mone needs a strong opponent. And hopefully, Britt is going to fill that void. And I look forward to seeing them work. You know, it’s still going to take some time for me to get over the fact that we had Britt and Thunder Rosa, and I thought they had great chemistry. It worked out really well. So, I’m anxious to see where this goes. And hopefully, they’ll have chemistry in the ring, that’s where it really counts. And so it was good.

On talking with Baker after the show: “I got again, nice chat with her, and I got to talk to so many nice people. They were glad to see me, and I was glad to see them. So that’s one of the great things about our wrestling business is a brotherhood or sisterhood, whatever you want to say. And it worked out really well. So I’m glad she’s back. She helps us. She helps AEW. And I got plenty of time for Britt Baker, she’s a star. Her match with Thunder Rose back in the day was something that was very eye-opening and important to the success of the company.

“I mean, Britt comes back after being gone. And she mentioned a year, approximately. And she just looked like she hadn’t missed a day. I know this, she’s in better condition — not that she wasn’t always in great condition, But she’s worked very diligently to get herself ready to go, mentally and physically. So I’m a Britt Baker fan, and she’ll help us in the long haul. You know, Tony Khan has done a really nice job of rebuilding, retooling, whatever term you want to go to or utilize, with all the women. All of a sudden, you look around, and the women’s division of AEW is pretty damn strong.”

On who the locker room leaders are in AEW: “Quite honestly. I think the locker room leader, at least for my money, is Daniel Bryan. He’s kind of the rock. not Dwayne Johnson, but he’s the solid piece, and does a great job there leading. I know, he dressed in the announcer’s dressing room over the weekend. And it’s amazing how many talents rely on Daniel for advice and counsel, motivation. And he’s always got time. I know he was getting an MRI this week on his neck. And hopefully, that MRI came out okay. He’s kind of put together — he’s kind of reassembled himself physically. But he’s kind of, I think the locker room leader. And he does a great job in that role, I’m all for him. He’s got a great future in wrestling, even though this is as he says his last year. And I believe him. You know, I don’t know when his last match is going to be. Is it going to be at Wembley or later? I don’t know. He hasn’t said, but I do know that he’s got concerns about his health. And so he’ll be fine in that respect.

“But he’s a hell of a hand, boy. I sit in the locker room next to him, listen to him go over his match. He’s very logical and smart. And I just think the world of him. He’s mature, he’s objective, and he’s just a hell of a guy. And I’m glad we have him on our team. Whether he wrestles for another year or six months or whatever it may be, I do believe that he’s sincere when he says, ‘I’m going to — this is it for me. I’m going to work schedule and call it a day.’ He’s really good. He’s really good. Good kid, good guy, good family man. There’s nobody in our business that I’m aware of that’s more objective and constructive than Daniel Bryan. He’s just tremendous. And you don’t realize how valuable he is to the company until you’re around him. And he’s just — he’s exactly what you’re looking for a leader. He’s objective, and he’s fair. He’s always got time for people. And a lot of guys don’t. A lot of guys are more interested in helping themselves than anything else, and he’s not that way. He’s very unselfish. And I have great respect for Daniel Bryan. And think he’s just — he and I were laughing about, I gave him his first booking in the Shawn Michaels school down to San Antonio. And I’m proud of that. I got lucky again with another guy. He’s just tremendous. So that was kind of a bonus to my weekend here in the locker room with him. And several other guys too,, I mean, there were several other guys there as well. And I just can’t tell you how valuable he is. He’s really valuable.”

