Jim Ross On ‘Feminists’ Who Attacked Him Over His Seth Rollins – Becky Lynch Comment

Jim Ross addressed what he called “feminists” attacking him for his comment that maybe one day, Seth Rollins will be as over as his “girlfriend,” as well as Rollins calling AEW the “minor leagues,” on the latest edition of Grilling JR. Highlights are below.

On the backlash to his comment about Seth Rollins not being as over as his “girlfriend”: “I get the feminists jumping on my shit because I used Becky as a “pawn” when I made this flippant remark looking for humor and a little entertainment content that maybe someday he’ll be as over as his girlfriend. Well, was that a wise ass remark by me? Yeah, it sure was. Did it have any major validity? Probably not. Looking for a little humor here on our podcast. I try to do that. But man I got gutted, Conrad. I don’t understand what people’s situations are. Why are we so negative about everything? Is it because of fake news, or the internet, what can we blame it on, Conrad? What can we blame our overt negativity on in today’s society?”

“And then I got, put my nuts in a vice over making, we made a t-shirt. ‘How dare you. How dare you make a t-shirt. It’s not fair. It’s not right for Seth and Becky.’ OK, I’ll get them a wedding gift, alright? Chill out.

On Seth Rollins calling AEW the “minor leagues”: “It’s ironic that I have a great rapport with Becky Lynch, and I have great respect for her, and I have great respect for Seth Rollins. My point was, folks, here’s the deal, when those of us, and I put myself in the same kettle of fish, I got no business getting pissed off about somebody calling my company, AEW, a minor league. Let them go. Let them say what the hell they want, and ignore them. That’s what I should be doing. But I care enough about the business, when I see a star, who is a very talented star, who is in a position of leadership and influence within the annals of sports entertainment in today’s market, say things like that. We all, that have any influence on the wrestling fans, any influence on our business, should be spreading good words, and promoting our overall wrestling business. That’d be like me going on and saying, ‘Yeah, how about that studio show those guys are doing, that NWA deal, it ain’t really the NWA, Sam Mushnick’s been dead for 50 years, or whatever.’ Well, that’d be bullshit. I hope the NWA, and Billy Corgan, and all his group do phenomenal. Why wouldn’t I? Even Court Bauer, the miniature Vince McMahon of the east, I hope he does well with the MLW.”

