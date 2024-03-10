Jim Ross On How Vince McMahon Allegations Will Affect His Legacy

On a recent episode of his podcast, “Grilling JR,” Jim Ross discussed a wide range of topics including the situation with Vince McMahon and the allegations against him. He also touched upon Paul Heyman’s upcoming honor. Here are the highlights:

On Paul Heyman’s WWE Hall of Fame induction: “Oh yeah, there’s nobody going to be inducted in the Hall of Fame, past or present, that’s more deserving than Paul Heyman. You know, I saw this brash young manager that the booking committee did not want to work with on a regular basis because he was very smart — smarter than most of them — and very demanding. And so my idea was, ‘Well if you guys aren’t going to use this kid, I’ll use him on the broadcast.’ So it was my idea to make him a broadcaster to start with, and he’s never let me down or anybody else down that he’s worked more in that regard. So, he brought the best out of me, without question. He brought the best out of me. He knew how to piss me off, he knew how to manage it. He was — [a picture of JR and Heyman is shown from WWE] there’s a good example. His feet are all propped up on his cowboy boots and his suit. And me trying to make a point that you know, ‘Are you that hard-headed? Are you that stupid?’

“Oh, he was great. He was great. People really legitimately believed Connie, that Heyman and I hated each other. They legitimately believed that we hated each other, and nothing could be farther from the truth, I’m happy to say. So I’m very happy for Paul, I’m proud of him. Though I won’t be able to be involved in his Hall of Fame day, I will certainly be watching in earnest. And I’m just proud for him. There’s nobody quite like him, ever. Now or then, or forever. So good for Paul, good dude, talented as hell. And has been talented through multiple generations in multiple incarnations. So I’m happy for him, to say the very least. He’s very well deserving.”

On the news of Vince McMahon’s TKO stock sale: “Lots of change afloat. And personally, I’ll be glad when the winds of change sweep on through. I’m tired of it. It’s embarrassing in a lot of ways, that it’s happened this way. It’s affected a lot of innocent people; that’s my take on it, I might be wrong. But it’s time to move on. It’s time to move on and cause some rest and peace for some people. But it’s time to move on, in my opinion.

“And I just never believed that Vince would allow his company to get this out of control, and it has. And I feel bad about that. Because I know how much the WWE meant to Vince. I’m sure I still do to some degree. So anyway, I just — it’s time, let’s go. Let’s move on. Let’s rewind it, cast the hook in the water one more time, and try and see if we can’t get something more positive.

On the allegations affecting McMahon’s legacy: “Well, it’ll affect it to some degree, but not — it won’t be earth-shattering. It won’t be a big seismic change. Because he’s still Vince McMahon; he still built this amazing company that many of us in different forms of pro wrestling are still celebrating. Still playing off. I just think it’s time for all of us to move on and find happier days. And build from there. But you’ll never be able to take away what Vince built, and how he’s helped a lot of people. I mean, a lot of guys that are making a living in pro wrestling right now can look at it any way they choose. But if they’re being realistic, they look in the mirror and see Vince McMahon staring them right in the face. Because he was the catalyst that created all this change, and the incomes going up, and all those things.

“So I just wish it was over. I just wish we had moved on, and all these issues are settled, and we have moved on to happier days. ’cause I think that’s what the business in the world needs, is happier days. And we still get that with the old WWE memories, at least I do. I’m very thankful I had a chance to work there. I’m even more thankful I have a chance to work for Tony Khan now in AEW. So it’s all good, man. It’s all good, Conrad. We have to build on the positives, and that’s what I’m trying to do at this stage of my life, and my health situation. It’s important for me to build on the positives, and that’s what I’m trying to do.”

