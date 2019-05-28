– Jim Ross did an interview with Sports Illustrated following AEW Double or Nothing where he discussed Jon Moxley’s debut, working with Excalibur and Alex Marvez, and more.

On Moxley’s Debut: “I didn’t know it was going to happen. I knew we were negotiating with Moxley. I asked what was happening with him about 10 days ago, and I was told it was going well, but when it came time for the show, his name wasn’t anywhere on my format sheet. It left my mind because I had more I knew I had to prepare for. The lucky part for me is it reminded me of Mick Foley getting thrown off the cell. I didn’t know that was going to happen, and the same thing happened on Saturday night in Vegas. I didn’t know Moxley was coming out there. He was so full of passion and raw, animal magnetism. I felt it in my bone marrow, it was a ‘Stone Cold’ moment.”

On The Las Vegas Crowd: “The crowd there should be saluted, each and every person. They brought something special. The only places I can remember hearing a crowd quite like that are some nights during the ‘Attitude Era’ in Chicago and at the Garden in New York. This audience, without question, was there because they wanted to be there, they made sacrifices to be there, and man, when they got in their seats, they delivered. We should all be grateful for that.”

On The Three-Man Booth: “Firstly, I enjoyed it. I hope all the people that watched it did, as well. Certainly, we gave effort. It’s no secret that I’ve never been a big proponent of three-man announcement booths, but all of us—Alex Marvez, myself, and Excalibur—decided that each of us would have our own unique role. Alex is going to be our Jay Glazer/Adam Schefter, Excalibur is the wrestling analyst, and I’ll do my best to add some play-by-play. Excalibur reminds me, in delivery and range, of a younger Paul Heyman. He can spitfire coherent sentences and make some very valid points. All three of us, if we all stay in our lane, we can really develop a great cohesion and a verbal symmetry.”