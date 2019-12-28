Jim Ross On Midnight Express Deserving to Go Into WWE Hall of Fame, Paul Heyman and Jim Cornette’s Issues With Each Other

– On the latest Grilling JR, Jim Ross talked about the Midnight Express’ legacy and how they should go into the WWE Hall of Fame, as well as how Jim Cornette and Paul Heyman having issues with each other is strange to him. JR and Conrad Thompson were talking about Starcade 1988 and were talking about the Midnight Express (Bobby Eaton and Stan Lane) vs. Original Midnight Express match, which saw Cornette managing Eaton and Lee while Heyman (as Paul E. Dangerously) was managing Dennis Condrey and Randy Rose. That match saw Eaton and Lane pick up the win.

Looking back on the match, JR explained why he was so fond of it and how he found it weird that Heyman and Cornette have heat with each other, as they’re so similar in their wrestling careers. Highlights and the full podcast are below:

On Heyman and Cornette’s issues: “It’s funny how over time the rivalry between Cornette and Heyman evolved. Because — and I’ve told them both this in front of each other at the same time. ‘You know, you guys are so god-damned much alike, I don’t understand how you can’t like each other. One of you just wears better clothes.’ And you know, they’d ‘All well–‘ cuss me out and have fun. But really, they’re so much alike, so much in common. All the way back to photography days as teenagers at ringside! God almighty. Same trails they traveled, just different parts of the country. Different time zones, I guess. Different area codes.”

On the match: ‘I loved that match. And look who you had in it, man. I mean, there’s some cats in that thing that could go. Dennis Condrey’s a bad dude, man. He could wrestle anybody. And there was nobody I’d seen in years that can do more things better than Bobby Eaton. I’m so proud that they got to have a little celebration for Bobby here a little while back and raise some money, which is great. I salute the guys that were there. But Bobby Eaton’s incredible. Absolutely incredible.”

On the Midnight Express needing to go into the WWE Hall of Fame: “The Midnight Express — Stan, Bobby, Dennis and Cornette — should all be in any major hall of fame including WWE, without a doubt. And if they don’t go in, you know it’s a political issue. Because the excuse can’t be, ‘Well, they didn’t have a long and distinguished enough career. So if the WWE is the caretaker of the business as the purport — I’m not going to disagree with that — then how could you not induct the Midnight Express into the WWE Hall of Fame? That’s my question.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Grilling JR with a h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.