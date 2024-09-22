Jim Ross On Who Came Up With AEW Holding Grand Slam At Arthur Ashe Stadium

On a recent episode of his podcast, “Grilling JR,” Jim Ross discussed the controversy of AEW All Out with the violence of Bryan Danielson having a plastic bag over his head and the Hangman vs. Swerve Strickland unsanctioned steel cage match. Here are the highlights:

On the controversy surrounding the AEW All Out violence: “Well, I enjoyed the show overall. I’m not a big plastic bag aficionado. I understand why they did it. I get it, but it’s not my cup of tea. So in any event… and that’ll set up a [Jon] Moxley-Bryan match sooner than later. So it was — and maybe it’s just the way it’s supposed to be. It seems to be a little bit uncomfortable because you know, that’s a dangerous thing, and you don’t want kids trying it. Somebody getting an idea that, ‘Hey, I can do that.’ It just seems like this group of talent has the ability and the inclination to rise above on pay-per-views, big shows, big events… And it’s just funny how they position things. But I didn’t hate it. I love the work and work rate, and there were some really good matches on that show that I truly enjoyed calling.”

On being scheduled for AEW Grand Slam: “I was told yesterday that I’m doing the Arthur Ashe event, which is always fun. It’s a unique setting and unique surroundings, so I’m looking forward to that. It should be good. Loaded card, a lot of talent on this card… But this time, my new work schedule will be challenging but fun.”

On what makes Arthur Ashe Stadium special: “It’s outdoors. Being outdoors, the noise level has to be addressed and mic’d correctly. But it’s the outdoor facet of this whole proposition that makes it very different. And I’m excited about it, I really am. You know, the Arthur Ashe Stadium concept was Rafael Morffi’s idea. Now, he lives there. He lives just a short drive from the stadium. So Rafael was the ramrod of getting that off the ground and getting it organized, and he laid a good pattern. Now you got a production team that, they got to go in and just follow up on what Raphael started. And I know that they will. He texted me yesterday. I think he’s going to drop by and see the boys and see everybody. But he’s an MVP, man. He did such a great job with every facet of the business that he was affiliated with. And it was kind of shorthanded, he didn’t have a big staff and all that stuff. But he’s creative and did a good job. You know? He did a real good job.”

