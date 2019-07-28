Jim Ross On Why Wednesday is a Good Choice For AEW on TNT, What His Schedule Will Be Like

– On the latest Grilling JR, Jim Ross discussed why Wednesday is the best choice for AEW’s upcoming show on TNT. Of course, AEW announced on Wednesday that the show will premiere on October 2nd and air live on TNT on Wednesday nights.

While the podcast was released the night before the announcement and JR is speaking in a theoretical manner — making the note more than once that it’s not official and he’s not involved in the decision of the timeslot — Ross weighed in on why he thinks Wednesday is the right choice for the show, as opposed to taking Tuesday nights, when they will have a wrestling audience primed but will occasionally be pre-empted by basketball or other special events. Highlights from the discussion are below:

On if he thinks Wednesday is the best day of the week for AEW to air on: “Hands down. Hands down. Again, going back to my thought earlier about, ‘How can you find us? Are we where we’re supposed to be? Do you have to look for our show?’ All of those things. I like the consistency a lot [as opposed to airing on a day they might have to be pre-empted or moved to another network]. So Wednesday would be my choice.”

On what Wednesday shows will mean for him: “That means that my life will change. I’ll be leaving my home here in Norman every Tuesday, Tuesday morning. And get to the site for our event on Tuesday. Have a production meeting Tuesday night, and then do the show live on Wednesday and come home. But that’s gonna be every week. There’s no off-season, as we all know. We’ve talked about that ad neaseum. So I like the Wednesday.”

