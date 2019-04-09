Jim Ross Open to WWE Return Down the Line, Says It Was the Right Time to Leave

– Jim Ross is committed to AEW and looking forward to working with them, but isn’t opposed to returning to WWE some day. TMZ caught up with JR and asked him about his move to AEW and a potential return. Video and highlights are below:

On his move to AEW: “Twenty-six years, great run. Twenty-six years, wouldn’t trade it for anything. But the opportunity do something new with AEW and the Khan family, [it was] too good to pass up. They have a strong belief that I can still do my storytelling job ringside in this wrestling business. So, we’re gonna give it another run and have some fun.”

On his decision to leave WWE: “Well, I wasn’t being used enough, wasn’t getting much playing time. You know, all of us grizzled old veterans think we can still play, so I just believe I have some juice left in the berry, and the opportunity came about. I never had an opportunity like this as far as the financial rewards. New people, young management. It’s a lot of fun. So it was the right time.”

On possibly returning to WWE down the road: “I think when you’re in the entertainment business, and you’re proverbially on your back nine of life, you say no to nothing. You say, ‘Never say never.’ So you know, I’m committed for 3 years at AEW, hopefully for longer … I’m not thinking that far ahead. I’m ready to get to work today, tomorrow, or whatever.”

