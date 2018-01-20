Jim Ross Believes Paige Can Remain a Viable Figure in WWE If Her Ring Career Is Over, Discusses Impact Wrestling’s Growing Pains, and Goldberg Joining the Hall of Fame

– Jim Ross recently updated his blog at JR’s BarbBQ.com. He discussed Paige’s in-ring career likely being over, Goldberg’s WWE Hall of Fame announcement, and more. Below are some highlights.

Jim Ross on Paige and her WWE in-ring career coming to an end: “Saddened to read of Paige’s neck injury is apparently going to take her out of the ring for good. I was happy to see Paige on RAW Monday night and I know that she can remain a viable figure in the WWE, if she chooses to invest in herself and in the next skill sets that she will need to refine. Paige has a unique personality that can be amended to allow her to excel in what could be multiple assignments going forward. Don’t count her out.”

His thoughts on Impact Wrestling’s growing pains: “No one should be surprised that Impact Wrestling is going through a major talent roster cleanse, for the lack of a better term, which provides their new, booking/creative group some new talents to utilize which generally helps ‘re-starts.’ Impact needs an upgraded North American TV partner and to get someone ‘HOT’ sooner than later.”

JR on Goldberg joining the WWE Hall of Fame: “Really happy for my Oklahoma friend, Bill Goldberg, for his upcoming induction into the 2018 Hall of Fame class. Good things often times do happen to good people and things weren’t always easy for Goldberg in WWE, but it was made up for in triplicate with Bill’s last run versus Brock Lesnar.”