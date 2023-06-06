wrestling / News
Jim Ross Thinks Powerhouse Hobbs & Wardlow Should Be On AEW TV More
Jim Ross believes Powerhouse Hobbs and Wardlow could perhaps be used more consistently by AEW. JR did a a K&S WrestleFest virtual signing and during the conversation, he was asked who in AEW might underutilized.
“Probably Powerhouse Hobbs,” Ross said (per Fightful). “I’d like to see more, consistently, more of him and Wardlow. Two guys I have my eyes on.”
He continued, “We have a lot of guys who are really close to breaking through to the next level, which is great. They’re learning and getting better. That’s their obligation. They work a great schedule. They have a chance to work out, train, and take care of their bodies when they’re off. They don’t travel as much as other companies. I like where we’re headed as far as the young guys are concerned.”
