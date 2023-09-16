Jim Ross Praises AEW Collision’s Match Quality, Says He Loves Darby Allin

Jim Ross is enjoying the wrestling on AEW Collision, and singled out Darby Allin one of the top “homegrown prospects” he’s ever seen. The AEW announcer discussed the topic on a recent episode of Grilling JR, and you can see some highlights below (per Fightful):

On the matches on AEW Collision: “The match quality on Collision has been pretty good. I called the Samoa Joe/Penta match, the main event of that show, and I thought those guys just turned it up. Samoa Joe is in a different place. He’s as good, if not better, than he’s ever been. Penta had the best singles match he’s had in AEW, so those guys were motivated.”

On Darby Allin vs. Roderick Strong: “Earlier in the night, the Roddy Strong/Darby Allin match was nothing short of epic. He’s a fearless kid, I love him. He’s just one of the best homegrown prospects I’ve ever seen. He’s young, he’s in his mid-20s. So if he can hold up…that whole story was about his spine, his back. That’s what the announcers should be talking about because that was the whole story. Roddy Strong did a lot of creative things to focus on that body part.”