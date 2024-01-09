– During Grilling JR, WWE hall of Famer and AEW broadcaster Jim Ross praised the work of WWE Superstar AJ Styles as one of the best in-ring talents he’s ever seen. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Jim Ross on AJ Styles: “I think not enough is spoken about the abilities and skillset of AJ Styles, first of all. He’s amazing.”

On how Styles continues to reinvent himself: “I think he’s one of the best in-ring talents that I’ve ever seen, and still to do this day [is] very, very productive. He’s still reinventing himself, adding new wrinkles as we said how important that is. The confidence you have in one’s ability to change and change for the better. I don’t think AJ ever got enough credit for his performance with ‘Taker, but that’s just me.”

At the WWE Royal Rumble 2024 later this month, Styles will challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed Universal Championship in a Fatal 4-Way Match, featuring Reigns, Styles, Randy Orton, and LA Knight. The show is scheduled for Saturday, January 27 at the Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.