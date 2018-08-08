Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Jim Ross Praises Alicia Fox’s Raw Performance, The Mae Young Classic Starts Taping Today, Today’s Wrestling Birthdays

August 8, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
– Jim Ross posted the following on Twitter, praising Alicia Fox’s performance on Raw while promoting the latest edition of his podcast.

– WWE will tape the Mae Young Classic 2018 women’s tournament today and Thursday in Winter Park, Florida at Full Sail University.

– Here are today’s wrestling birthdays…

* Shayna Baszler (38)
* Scott D’Amore (44)
* Sable (51)

