WWE News: Jim Ross Praises Alicia Fox’s Raw Performance, The Mae Young Classic Starts Taping Today, Today’s Wrestling Birthdays

– Jim Ross posted the following on Twitter, praising Alicia Fox’s performance on Raw while promoting the latest edition of his podcast.

.@AliciaFoxy took one helluva physical ass whipping tonight of which she should be praised.

Bell to bell was the story here & not Foxy’s walkout music. Beasts of women X2 in this one. More Wednesday on Tbe Jim Ross Report podcast. #WestwoodOne @WWE #raw — Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) August 7, 2018

– WWE will tape the Mae Young Classic 2018 women’s tournament today and Thursday in Winter Park, Florida at Full Sail University.

– Here are today’s wrestling birthdays…

* Shayna Baszler (38)

* Scott D’Amore (44)

* Sable (51)