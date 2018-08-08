wrestling / News
WWE News: Jim Ross Praises Alicia Fox’s Raw Performance, The Mae Young Classic Starts Taping Today, Today’s Wrestling Birthdays
August 8, 2018 | Posted by
– Jim Ross posted the following on Twitter, praising Alicia Fox’s performance on Raw while promoting the latest edition of his podcast.
.@AliciaFoxy took one helluva physical ass whipping tonight of which she should be praised.
Bell to bell was the story here & not Foxy’s walkout music.
Beasts of women X2 in this one.
More Wednesday on Tbe Jim Ross Report podcast. #WestwoodOne @WWE #raw
— Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) August 7, 2018
– WWE will tape the Mae Young Classic 2018 women’s tournament today and Thursday in Winter Park, Florida at Full Sail University.
– Here are today’s wrestling birthdays…
* Shayna Baszler (38)
* Scott D’Amore (44)
* Sable (51)