Various News: Jim Ross Praises Andre The Giant’s Professionalism, Headlocked Comics Has A New Kenny Omega Design, New ROH Global Wars Matches Announced
– Jim Ross shared a clip of Andre The Giant taking on The Ultimate Warrior and fan asked him why Andre would ever agree to put over Warrior. JR responded.
— Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) October 22, 2018
Why Andre would ever put Warrior over is beyond my comprehension.
— RockLaScott (@RockLaScott) October 23, 2018
Because Andre was a pro and executed what was asked. Andre was paid well for services provided. https://t.co/X1pzH7ivmL
— Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) October 23, 2018
– Headlocked Comics pays tribute to Jack Kirby and Kenny Omega in their latest shirt design, which is a play off of a classic Thor cover.
New commission for @HeadlockedComic! This Thor #154 cover (by Kirby) homage features @KennyOmegamanX, and will be available as a T-Shirt at @newwrestling1’s November 9th event! pic.twitter.com/a1rweUtdF5
— Doug Hills Have Eyes (@DNHills) October 23, 2018
– The following matches have been announced for the ROH Global Wars tour…
* Adam Page vs. Tetsuya Naito
* Juice Robinson vs. Christopher Daniels