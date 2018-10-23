Various News: Jim Ross Praises Andre The Giant’s Professionalism, Headlocked Comics Has A New Kenny Omega Design, New ROH Global Wars Matches Announced

– Jim Ross shared a clip of Andre The Giant taking on The Ultimate Warrior and fan asked him why Andre would ever agree to put over Warrior. JR responded.

Why Andre would ever put Warrior over is beyond my comprehension. — RockLaScott (@RockLaScott) October 23, 2018

Because Andre was a pro and executed what was asked. Andre was paid well for services provided. https://t.co/X1pzH7ivmL — Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) October 23, 2018

– Headlocked Comics pays tribute to Jack Kirby and Kenny Omega in their latest shirt design, which is a play off of a classic Thor cover.

New commission for @HeadlockedComic! This Thor #154 cover (by Kirby) homage features @KennyOmegamanX, and will be available as a T-Shirt at @newwrestling1’s November 9th event! pic.twitter.com/a1rweUtdF5 — Doug Hills Have Eyes (@DNHills) October 23, 2018

– The following matches have been announced for the ROH Global Wars tour…

* Adam Page vs. Tetsuya Naito

* Juice Robinson vs. Christopher Daniels