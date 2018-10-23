Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

Various News: Jim Ross Praises Andre The Giant’s Professionalism, Headlocked Comics Has A New Kenny Omega Design, New ROH Global Wars Matches Announced

October 23, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
– Jim Ross shared a clip of Andre The Giant taking on The Ultimate Warrior and fan asked him why Andre would ever agree to put over Warrior. JR responded.

– Headlocked Comics pays tribute to Jack Kirby and Kenny Omega in their latest shirt design, which is a play off of a classic Thor cover.

– The following matches have been announced for the ROH Global Wars tour…

* Adam Page vs. Tetsuya Naito
* Juice Robinson vs. Christopher Daniels

