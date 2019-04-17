wrestling / News
Jim Ross Praises Elbow Drop for Kairi Sane, Says It Will Make Her Famous
April 17, 2019 | Posted by
– WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross had some high praise for Kairi Sane after her main roster debut on Smackdown Live this week. You can check out his tweet directed at Kairi Sane below. Jim Ross wrote on Sairi’s elbow drop finisher, “Awesome finisher, @KairiSaneWWE! It can help make you famous…!”
Awesome finisher, @KairiSaneWWE !
It can help make you famous…! 🤠 https://t.co/6tmY59Wqbg
— Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) April 17, 2019
It's the first time it's happening on #SDLive, so you have to take in ALL of @KairiSaneWWE's #InsaneElbow! #SuperstarShakeUp pic.twitter.com/AYE3B8U0Ps
— WWE (@WWE) April 17, 2019
