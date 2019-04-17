Jim Ross Praises Elbow Drop for Kairi Sane, Says It Will Make Her Famous

– WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross had some high praise for Kairi Sane after her main roster debut on Smackdown Live this week. You can check out his tweet directed at Kairi Sane below. Jim Ross wrote on Sairi’s elbow drop finisher, “Awesome finisher, @KairiSaneWWE! It can help make you famous…!”

