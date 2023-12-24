wrestling / News
Jim Ross Praises Nigel McGuinness, Says He Enjoys Working With Him
December 24, 2023 | Posted by
In the latest episode of Grilling JR (via Wrestling Inc), Jim Ross praised Nigel McGuinness for his work on AEW Collision and said that he enjoyed working with him.
He said: “I enjoy working with Kevin Kelly and Nigel. Nigel is getting really good. Not that Kevin isn’t, but Nigel is kind of a newcomer in that world and he’s doing a great job. I enjoy working with him. He’s fun and he’s a good guy. I know he wants to have one more match somewhere down the road, and I hope he gets it. I saw online the other day where Brian Danielson said him and Nigel would be a hell of a match at Wembley — and it might be.“