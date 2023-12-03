– During the latest edition of Grilling JR, WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross discussed CM Punk returning to WWE and praised it as “a perfect booking decision.” Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Jim Ross on WWE bringing back CM Punk: “It was a perfect booking decision. It was a great creative move…I guarantee you there are a lot of AEW fans that went to Survivor Series. They’re wrestling fans. They don’t have this brand bulls***.”

On Triple H signing Punk after he left AEW: “He left and he was a great get, timely. I love the surprise.”

As noted, AEW terminated CM Punk’s contracts with the company “with” cause in September due to an incident that took place at AEW All In: London on August 27 at Wembley Stadium. AEW terminating Punk’s contracts allowed him to sign with WWE for his momentous return last month at Survivor Series.