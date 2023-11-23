Jim Ross Praises Swerve Strickland vs. Hangman Page From AEW Full Gear

Jim Ross believes that Swerve Strickland and Hangman Page raised the bar with their match at AEW Full Gear. Strickland and Page did battle in a bloody Texas Death Match at the PPV, with Strickland coming out ahead. The match was controversial, particularly for the spot where Page drank Strickland, but Ross was a fan of the match as he noted on AdFreeShows’ Grilling JR.

You can see some highlights of JR’s comments below, per Fightful:

On the match: “It was a lot of drama. A lot of physically. They raised the bar, as I tweeted out as the match was going on. Those hardcore-type matches, it reminded me a lot of an old ECW. The matches and the move set and the violence, I guess. It was a hell of a performance by those guys. I’m proud of both their efforts. Whether you like the hardcore style or you don’t like the hardcore style, the one thing you cannot do is to criticize the efforts and the work rate of the talents. That was covered.”

Jim Ross continued by stating that the card featured plenty of good matches. He shared his belief that the whole crew delivered. Ross also noted that the “management of the blood” was unique. He then emphasized that AEW always rises to the occasion for their pay-per-views.

On where the match ranked among the matches on the PPV: “There were a lot of really good matches on that pay-per-view. I thought it was just a smashing hit, what I saw. I knew what it was gonna be like, and it was exactly like I thought it was going to be. I don’t want to sound like, ‘Oh, I know everything.’ I just thought that the whole crew delivered. It was hard because the management of the blood, unique. It was a challenge for the talents to follow what they’re following. Nonetheless, I thought they pulled it off very well. They should be proud of their efforts. It was a fun show to watch. AEW always seems to deliver in crunch time with these pay-per-views. It’s uncanny how the guys rise to the occasion and they pull this thing off, and they certainly pulled it off in California.”