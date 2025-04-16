Jim Ross Shares His Prediction For John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes At WrestleMania

On a recent episode of his podcast, “Grilling JR,” Jim Ross discussed Mike Bailey, who wins between John Cena and Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania, and more. Here are the highlights:

On Mike Bailey: “I like Speedball. He showed up at catering a couple of weeks ago… he’s a talented kid. He’s just not very big. He’s not got a lot of size to him. If that matters, it may not matter a damn bit. And if it doesn’t matter a damn bit, then why did I bring it up? But he’s a talented kid, no doubt about that.”

On who wins between John Cena and Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania: “My smart money will be on Cody. I think Cena will scare the hell out of us about winning the title again, but I don’t think it’ll happen. But I think they’ll have a great match. Those guys have great style. They’re just positive comparisons. And I am a big, big fan of both of their works. And I just don’t see a title change. I see Cody retaining the title and having a hell of a match. Cody’s a talented kid. He’s had a great run. There’s no reason to end it now, in my opinion, so that’s how I look at that deal.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Grilling JR with a h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.