Jim Ross Provides An Update On His Health

In the latest edition of The Jim Ross Report podcast (via Wrestlezone), Jim Ross gave an update on his health after he was injured at the NJPW G1 Special earlier this month. Here are highlights:

On if NJPW can overtake WWE: “In America? North America? Anywhere? No, they’re not. They’re not gonna overtake the WWE. That’s not a knock. I talked to the CEO of that company, New Japan, a wonderful man…and that’s not their goal. Their goal is to expand and build their brand in the North American region specifically at this time. Nowhere during our long conversation we had in San Francisco before the Cow Palace did he ever say, ‘Yeah, we’re coming to America & we’re gonna kick WWE’s ass.’ Because he’s too smart a businessman. He knows that can not be done and it’s not an issue. If you’re smart, just take care of your own business. If you’re a businessman and you’re worried about the competition every night and day, you’re screwing yourself. Worry about what you do. Only worry about things you have the opportunity to control and I guarantee you nobody can control the growth and popularity of WWE except WWE.”

On his health: “I thought about it for like two seconds and the answer is not just no; but, hell no. Are you kidding? I’m still sore for god’s sakes. I’m sorry. I’m not being a puss; but, I’m an old man and I’m still sore. You know, when you’ve still got to sleep in a chair after two or three weeks ’cause I just can’t get comfortable laying down and I’m not gonna drug myself into some state of being comatose or in a coma.”