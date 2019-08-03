Jim Ross Recalls Firing Sid Vicious at the Height of His Main Event Status

– On the latest episode of Grilling JR, Jim Ross looked back on when he fired Sid Vicious during the Monday Night War when Sid was at the height of his main event status. WWE fired Vicious in August of 1997, just a few months after he had been WWE Champion. Sid had lost the title at WrestleMania 13 to The Undertaker and a serious of health issues and other reliability issues led WWE to release him.

You can listen to the full podcast and check out highlights below:

On being the one to release Sid: “Yeah, it was inevitable. You know, we couldn’t get him healthy. And there was always something that, an obstacle to either go over, around, or through. And again, you know, Vince didn’t have the time. He didn’t take the time to really think it out, I don’t think. It was one of those deals where somebody said ‘Well, we should just get rid of him, he’s never gonna get over, he’s never gonna get healthy, blah blah blah.’ And so of course [he says] ‘Hey JR, call Sid and tell him we’re letting him go.’ That was it.”

On why they had to let Sid go: “The most cherished asset that a wrestler can have — and maybe any employee, maybe any significant other — Is that you are reliable. And because Sid had these issues that arose. Not all his fault, I’m sure, but the end result was, for him to be figured as, and we’re not just talking about a top guy, we’re talking about THE top guy. If you can’t rely on THE top guy, and you can’t keep him healthy and he can’t work as many dates as his predecessors did in that role, you’ve gotta re-evaluate the whole situation. So that’s kind of how that was. It wasn’t mean-spirited, or [there was] no animosity. But you’ve gotta, sometimes you’ve gotta fish or cut bait, and we cut bait.”

