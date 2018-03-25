Jim Ross Recalls Getting Into WWE Talent Relations Due to Being Kept Off TV

– Jim Ross appeared on E&C’s Pod of Awesomeness and talked about his time in WWE’s talent relations, plus more. Some highlights are below, per Wrestling Inc:

On getting into talent relations after he was taken off TV due to his Bells Palsey bout: “One of my sabbaticals, when I came back, Vince took me in helping J.J. [Dillon] do some things because they didn’t really have another spot for me. And at one point, I came back, and I was definitely, without a doubt, ‘Don’t ask – it’s not going to happen’ be on television again. And I said, ‘Fine’. I was either going to be a producer or work in talent relations. My big deal was helping J.J. And then, all-of-a-sudden, the Friday before Shane and Marissa [McMahon] got married, J.J. bolted and not in a nice way. He was very angry, and upset, and so forth. So, and, he had his issues and J.J. is a damn good man, really good man. So, anyhow, J.J. left, and, at that time, the plot thickens, I’m in South Africa producing a TV show with Bruce Prichard. So Bruce says, I can’t remember exactly how the conversation went, but I knew right away and he told me about J.J. leaving and then also, I think he said that or the next call, somewhere close to that he had expressed to Vince the desire to be the head of talent relations and he got that job. Then, Vince calls me in and gives me a crazy new title, so Bruce was VP Of Talent Relations and I was VP Of Wrestling Administration. Yeah, exactly. So we found out that Bruce was much more valuable than I before, then, or since, creatively, and I may have had a little more value than he on the administration and organizational side. So basically, we ended up migrating into the roles we were best suited to do.”

Edge on JR giving him a signing bonus to pay off his student loans: “Let’s talk about that real briefly because I’ve had people doubt whether that happened. It happened. Wwell, I’m going to tell you for my end as a kid coming out of college, who owed $40,000, which was more than money than I ever made in a year, and no way in the future besides my only goal to pay it, $40,000 at that time is a chunk of change and it’s still a chunk of change for a lot of people. And I remember thinking to myself, ‘Okay, now I’m signed. Right, the first thing I’ve got to do is pay off this debt.’ And [Ross] paid it off. It was a signing bonus and I’ve never, ever forgotten that because it got me out of a hole. Now I was starting at zero, and, man, it put me in such a different place.”

JR on the signing bonus: “I remember helping [Edge] out, but I didn’t look at it as a big, magnanimous gesture on my end. It just seemed like the right thing to do. There you go. Psychologically, [Edge was] ready to rock and roll.”