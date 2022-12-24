Jim Ross Recalls Goldberg’s Debut In WWE, If Wrestlers Opposed Him Coming In

On a recent edition of Grilling JR, Jim Ross discussed Goldberg run in the WWE including if wrestlers opposed Goldberg coming in and the disappointment in the RAW rating for Goldberg’s debut. Some highlights are below.

On if any wrestlers opposed Goldberg coming in: “Probably not as much volume because talking about the NWO guys there is three of them. So, it’s whatever angst you have times three. Goldberg was a single entity not known to be overly social but a good guy to shoot the breeze with and you know he likes sports and cars and you know just the guy stuff. He wasn’t a student of the game or a fan of the business. I don’t look at that as a 100% ‘Well damn him he doesn’t love the business like a lot of us.’ It’s all about how much money you can make. You can make a living because it’s a job. So all Goldberg wanted to do is maximize his opportunities maximize his minutes and we wanted to do that and pay him as much as we could afford to pay based on our availability to use him and he finally got that point.”

On remembering Goldberg’s confrontation with HHH In 2000: “Vaguely. Just more wrestling BS. Let it go. Let it go. It’s not worth spending a lot of time on it in my view.. I heard about it. There was no physicality it was glorified more by the Internet than anywhere else at least that’s my take on it.”

On introducing Goldberg to the WWE audience: “I think any time that you can do a significant and recognizable rub with The Rock is a win. We could think about it and rehash it. What if we had done this, what if we’d done that or you could have done this. You could have done a lot of s*** in hindsight. A lot of stuff could be done in hindsight. Anytime you can rub up against Dwayne.. it could be reevaluated any creative can be re-looked at. I just think that the winning combination is Goldberg getting the rub against The Rock and to me that’s a win.”

On the disappointment of Goldberg’s RAW debut TV rating: “I guess disappointed is a good word. It was what it was. We got him signed we’re just getting started. Again, it’s the Austin element of his last match had a bigger effect on things going on to me than we want to give credit. The Austin element, the Austin aspect of this whole equation rarely is discussed. People were not ready to say goodbye to Austin. So, now we’re asking them to make a seamless transition ironically to a guy with a guy with a bald head and a goatee. I think that’s a bigger issue than we’ve been acknowledged in general. Disappointing is a good word, but it wasn’t a bad rating for what we were doing at times, but still I refer back to this we were just getting started and hopefully everything is going to evolve and grow. Goldbeg is going to get over the situation between he and Rock was going to be intriguing enough for people to tune in. When you look at it that way it’s easier to keep your sanity as a talent relations head.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Grilling JR with a h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.