Jim Ross Recalls Rumors That Vince McMahon Wanted to Buy the NWA in 1990

– Jim Ross looked back at the rumors in 1990 that Vince McMahon wanted to buy the NWA/WCW and his reaction at the time. The rumor at the time was that McMahon wanted to buy the company, but that Ted Turner was adamant to not sell to anyone, but McMahon in particular. Highlights from the comments are below:

On his reaction when he heard about the rumors: “I kinda thought it was good news. Because you get out of the insane asylum, and at that time McMahon was — everything he was doing was seemingly turning into gold in a large way. He had great ideas, and he had great vision for the product. He had designs of getting on network television and crossing over to a mainstream audience. All those things are great for our business. So I thought, ‘Well, the worst thing that’s gonna happen is that, I hope I keep my job if that happens and I think that I will, but at least we’d have a singular direction with one voice as the decision-maker.'”

On the issues in WCW at the time: “And that was never ever the case in my time at WCW. Never. Too many voices, too many decision-makers, too many cutthroats, too many backstabbers. It was almost embarrassing how we conducted ourselves in that management and that era. The booking committee was a joke. We had some creative minds, but I don’t know how many people you need to grill a stake. Too many cooks. So I thought, ‘Well, it might not be a bad deal.’ At least we’d have some direction and some structure. And God knows we needed the structure there that we didn’t have.”

