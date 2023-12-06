– During a recent intervie with Grilling JR, WWE Hall of Famer and AEW broadcaster Jim Ross discussed the career of AEW TNT Champion Christian Cage, signing the wrestler to WWE, and how Christian built his own identity. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Jim Ross on the journey of Christian Cage’s career: “He’s had a very unique journey with some interruptions. He was the underachiever. He was, ‘Oh yeah, that’s Edge’s partner.’ You know what I mean? He had a hard time building his own identity. I think probably going to TNA helped him as much as anything because he got the chance to be in the spotlight and work in main event slots on television to see how he would deliver, and he delivered well.”

JR on signing Christian to WWE: “It was early. It wasn’t too long after I signed Adam. I knew of him because here’s the thing: Looking at tapes of Adam, it generally included Christian … He was on as much tape as I watching of Edge, Adam, as Adam was … Jay’s [Christian’s real given name] biggest issue is that everybody knows, to some degree, Vince McMahon is a body guy … I think we can all agree, without being naughty, that Christian’s body is not his forte. He’s athletic, he’s lean. I like it, because it’s a different look than the typical vision of a pro wrestler these days.”

Christian Cage is set to defend the AEW TNT Title later tonight on AEW Dynamite. He’ll be facing Adam Copeland in the main event of tonight’s show at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec. The live broadcast starts at 8:00 pm EST on TBS.