Jim Ross Recalls Steve Austin and CM Punk’s WWE ’13 Interview, If a Match Was Ever Discussed

– On the latest Grilling JR, Jim Ross looked back on his interview with CM Punk and Steve Austin to promote WWE ’13. The interview was conducted in 2012 to promote the released of the video game. The interview, which you can see below, features JR asking Punk and Austin about their careers.

Ross recalled his fond memories of the segment, how it came together whether a match between the two was every discussed. Highlights and the full podcast are below:

On if a match between the two was discussed: “Well, casually. You know, anything to get Austin back in the ring in that era was gonna be experimented with, or suggested or whatever. Because he was the golden boy, and he was the mack daddy, the lead dog and all [those] other cliches.”

On doing the interview segment: ” I remember doing that interview, and Paul Heyman produced it. I interviewed Punk and Austin, and we had no rehearsal. We had no script. We had bullet points as to what we needed to try to intertwine in our presentation. And those two guys, I mean I was like the point guard. All I did was give them the ball. So I’m not going to take any credit or break my arm patting myself on the back for the interview. I was glad to be a part of it.”

On how Austin and Punk would have matched up in the ring: “They had as good an inaugural chemistry as just about anybody I can recall. There’s no doubt in my mind, if Austin and Punk had gotten in the ring together, they would have produced masterpieces. They had the same basic philosophy of reality-based pro wrestling, and to be natural extensions of their own personality. They’re all on the same page with all that stuff. And boy Steve and Punk were great wrestling fans as a kid. So they were lifers. So I would have salivated to see that match, and even more so to call it. It just wasn’t in the cards because of Steve’s health, but man oh man.”

On putting the segment together: “That was some of the most fun television that I had been a part of in a long, long time thanks to 2K and Bryce Yang, and all those guys putting that together. Heyman was like I said, was there producing. It was a real cool moment for me to be a part of. But again, it just shows if people go back and look it up, go back and find that Austin/Punk interview. If you haven’t seen it, folks, it’s kind of obscure in a lot of ways. It didn’t get mainstream — it didn’t make Raw, let’s say. It didn’t get mainstream coverage. But god dang, man. It was scary good. It was almost — you would think because of how it came off, Conrad, that we had gone over it, we’d rehearsed the day before and the next day we come back and do it for real. No way, baby. It was just, ‘Here’s some bullet points. Here’s your cameras, and we’ll count you in and have at it.’ It was beautiful. It was a beautiful day of production.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Grilling JR with a h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.