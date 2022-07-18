Jim Ross Recalls Vince McMahon Being Angry Over Brock Lesnar’s Initial WWE Contract

Jim Ross was the man who initially signed Brock Lesnar to WWE, and he recently recalled Vince McMahon’s reaction to the Beast’s contract. JR recalled how McMahon was “pissed” when he found out that he was signing Lesnar for $250,000 a year on the latest episode of Grilling JR. You can check out a couple of highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On Vince’s reaction to Lesnar’s signing price: “I got to the point where Vince allowed me to sign people. He had no clue who John Cena was. When I told him what I was going to pay Brock Lesnar, he looked at me like I was insane, and he was pissed because I think my first offer to Lesnar that I was going to sign him for was [$250,000] … I think Rock got a million. But they’re on this deal where you get paid by your performance, or on your performance, and much sooner than later, those guys are blowing those numbers away.”

On signing Chris Jericho: “Same storyline when I got Chris Jericho. I paid him less in WCW to enter than he earned exiting WCW, if that makes any sense to you, and I signed him for less money … I told him, ‘If you’re as good as you think you are, and if you’re as good as I think you are, you’re going to do alright’. So he was soon making seven figures and he made it every year since.”