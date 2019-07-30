Jim Ross Recalls WCW Buying Ad Time on WWE Programming, Going Head to Head With a WWE PPV

During the latest Grilling JR, Jim Ross recalled WCW buying ad time for Great American Bash 1989 during WWE programming. The NWA bought ads on WWF Primetime Wrestling on the Monday before the PPV. Ross recalled that Jim Herd was likely involved and said he considered it a smart business move.

On WCW buying ad time on WWE programming: “Yeah, it was a good idea. I’m not sure — I would say it’s probably a combined effort. It was a little bold but again, Turner was willing to spend the money and be bold. To me, it was a rifle shot to your target audience. If you want to attract a wrestling fan to watch the Great American Bash 1989, then getting your sales message to those wrestling fans watching another product was smart. Smart marketing, good product placement, made sense.”

On who was likely involved: “I’m sure [Jim] Herd had a hand in it. See, he would have liked that kind of thing. He liked the controversy. He’d like putting a burr under Vince’s saddle, so to speak. So I think Herd would be a big part of that buy being made. But we had a lot of other guys. You know, we had Steve Chamberlain was there working for Turner Home Entertainment, he was a very progressive guy. He was a big wrestling fan, a good guy. Very, very well-thought of there in the Turner organization. And a lot of these younger guys, just by their natural instincts, Conrad, were to be a little defiant. But we didn’t break any laws, and they had a good roundabout way of getting it done.”

On working with the cable companies: “But also remember that the cable systems, a lot of those cable companies were partners with Turner. So when we were trying to build our PPV business, it was kinda no holds barred, last man standing-type scenario. So I think it was a smart move, and I know that we did the same thing — some of the cable systems got pissed off, because we ran the Clash of Champions head-to-head against a WWE PPV. Maybe it was Survivor Series, whatever it was. Or it could have been WrestleMania; hell, I don’t remember. But to me as competition, I thought that might have been a little too far. And so did our cable partners, because they thought it helped lessen the number of buys on the WWE PPV, because you could watch our show, the Clash of Champions, free in prime time. And a loaded card to boot. But the cable companies didn’t like it because the WWE doth protested too loudly. So we weren’t able to do that anymore as far as going head-to-head.”

