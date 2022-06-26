Jim Ross On His Recovery Process After Battle With Skin Cancer, Dealing With the Challenges Of It

In a recent edition of Grilling JR, Jim Ross discussed his recovery process after his battle with skin cancer, dealing with the challenges that come along with it, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Jim Ross on his recovery process after his battle with skin cancer: “I had skin cancer. I got a lesion on my ankle the size of an orange. It’s ugly and grotesque. I got a text today from my oncologist. The good news obviously is I don’t have skin cancer any longer, so no cancer. But the wound has not healed and it’s terribly painful. So, I’m going back to see my doctor. He’s got me on some strong antibiotics. I’m taking three of them a day which is strong for me. He’s going to turn me over to a wound specialist, which I’ve never even heard of. So I’m going to a wound specialist to see if I can get some relief from this bad thing and expedite the healing process.”

On dealing with the challenges that come along with it: “Walking and standing on my feet for extended lengths of times is very challenging. Something that simplistic. So, I have to be careful and be smart not to be bumping into this wound. I have to keep this thing covered up and padded up so I don’t inadvertently bump into something on that wound, which is the kiss of death. My sheets wake me up. My sheets, lying on this wound when I don’t have it covered, is not good. But I just fight through things like that and that’s always been my mantra. You fight through it.”

