Jim Ross Recalls Recruiting Shelton Benjamin And Brock Lesnar To WWE

On a recent episode of his podcast, “Grilling JR,” Jim Ross discussed the process of recruiting Shelton Benjamin to WWE and how instrumental he was in the development of Brock Lesnar. Here are the highlights:

On the edict: “Well, it wasn’t an edict from Vince. The theory there, me recruiting and signing these amateur guys, is the fact that they’re durable. They’ve been involved in locker rooms. They’ve been involved with teammates and interacting positively with their teammates. So they bring a lot of cachet to the equation, and they still do. If it hadn’t been for Brock Lesnar, I don’t know that we would have signed Shelton Benjamin. Because Shelton — we knew he was a great athlete, but as time went on, and it didn’t take long, we found out that he was as good as anybody that we recruited in that class.”

On Shelton not being Brock’s babysitter: “Shelton was the guy that was — I don’t want to say he was Brock’s babysitter, but they had worked together. Because Shelton was an assistant wrestling coach at Minnesota, and he got to know Brock very well. And so I signed them both. Obviously Brock was a caveat, but he would be the caveat in any class. But Shelton did a great job of helping us with that.

“And you know, Brock didn’t learn to travel real well until the last several years. But we’re sure glad that we made that call, that he could be the future. And I think at times, he has been the future of WWE. And a lot of that credit should go to Shelton Benjamin for making a safe landing spot, shall we say, for Brock in WWE at the time.”

On Benjamin’s time in The Hurt Business: “[I saw] a little bit, not as much as I, in hindsight, would have liked to have seen. But it’s just another opportunity. It’s all about, ‘How well did you run with the ball? How well did you matriculate down the field,’ as Hank Stram would say. And those that know, know. Coach of the Kansas City Chiefs, ‘matriculate the ball on down the field, boys.’ And Shelton did that. That was a great thing about him: he had starts and stops, but he never gave up. He always kept trying to get better and improve his lot in wrestling life. And I love guys like that.”

