Jim Ross on ‘Politely Refusing’ to Attend Raw Reunion, Hopes Show Is a ‘Ratings Success’

– As previously reported, Jim Ross turned down an invitation to the Raw Reunion show, despite receiving approval from AEW President Tony Khan to attend the event. JR recently shared more details on his opting out of the show on his Twitter account, which you can see below.

Jim Ross wrote, “Because some are asking, I was cordially invited to attend #RAWReunion by @VinceMcMahon but I politely refused. @TonyKhan left it up to me. Nonetheless I hope the #RAWReunion is a ratings success. @JrGrilling escapes Thursday am at 6 ET.”

The upcoming Raw Reunion is slated to feature Eric Bischoff, Steve Austin, Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, Christian, Kurt Angle, Shawn Michaels, Scott Hall, Kevin Nash, The Boogeyman, Shane Helms, Ted DiBiase Sr., Jimmy Hart, D-Von Dudley, Jerry Lawler, Sgt. Slaughter and Santino Marella.