Jim Ross Contrasts Rehearsed Matches and Improvised Fights

Speaking on his Grilling JR podcast recently, AEW’s Jim Ross shared his perspective on the industry’s change from memorized match execution to the more free-form, ad lib approach in the modern era (per Wrestling Inc). Ross explained that having talent respond in the moment to their opponent and the audience creates a more natural, believable experience in a show. You can find a few highlights from Ross and listen to the complete podcast episode below.

On moving away from a fully-rehearsed execution: “A lot of talents just don’t want to change. They like the match-by-memory scenario. I don’t, quite frankly. Because my guys get off their script, or off their set pattern of moves, and they have to deviate sometimes [if] things go awry … [otherwise] the match becomes sloppy and somewhat predictable. So, it was time to … I just think talents are so much better off if they are connected emotionally and psychologically to each other in a match, instead of going by memory.”

On the benefits of a more reactive performance style: “It gets awkward sometimes, and that’s what you don’t want. You want it to seem like a natural progression in a match. I like the fact that talents are calling it in the ring and they’re using the material that works to make their match more believable, and that’s always been the key. You do that by not memorizing your spots. [Steve] Austin was one of many who wanted to go back to doing what they believed was the right thing for the match.”