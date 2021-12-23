Jim Ross On His Relationship With Michael Cole, Why Cole Doesn’t Get the Credit He Deserves

In a recent edition of Grilling JR, Jim Ross discussed his current relationship with Michael Cole, why he thinks Cole doesn’t get the credit he deserves, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Jim Ross on his current relationship with Michael Cole: “I don’t know that we’ve talked in the last several years. We have exchanged text messages here or there during the holidays. He’s got a great family, and sometime this month, I’m sure we’ll exchange text messages, but that’s about the extent of it. He’s on the road a lot, he’s got a lot of responsibilities. There’s that competitive nature that some people have with WWE and AEW. I don’t think Cole is in that league. I don’t think he cares. I’d say we text each other once or twice a year and I wish it were more, but it’s just hard. That’s wrestling, that’s the wrestling business. That’s why it’s so wonderful that I’m getting so many text messages and all this wonderful stuff on social [media] from some of the biggest stars in wrestling. I think some people were surprised that The Rock sent me a tweet, well, I wasn’t. Did I appreciate it? You’re damn right I appreciate it. He knows that. He doesn’t owe me that. He’s busy as hell and one of the biggest stars in the entire world taking a moment out of his day to tweet me.

“That’s the wrestling business that I love, and I’ve got a lot of talent that are supportive of my situation right now. I’m pretty lucky in that regard…..I would love for things to be different and Michael and I to have conversations about things in general – football, family, holidays, food. There’s a lot of things we enjoy chatting about, but the opportunity is not there and we don’t create that opportunity. I wish with all the things that are different with Cole and I, I just wish that we had the opportunity today to communicate more. I’d like to let him know how much I respect what he’s done and what he’s doing. And he’s become a hell of an announcer. He does a great job.”

On why he thinks Cole doesn’t get the credit he deserves: “To me, the biggest misconception is that he’s very underrated. He doesn’t get the credit he deserves, and he deserves more. He had a tough act to follow, and he’s in a very tough position. When he’s not on the air, he’s on the headsets producing Monday Night Raw talent. So, I think underrated. He’s a real good producer and a great organizer for his announcer team. I don’t think he’s given the credit for that he deserves. So, I’d say underrated, quite frankly.”

If using any of the above quotes, please credit Grilling JR with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.