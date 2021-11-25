Jim Ross Reportedly Doesn’t Know When He’ll Work AEW Dynamite Again Due To Cancer Treatment

During last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Jim Ross ended the broadcast by telling the fans he would see them “soon.”

Ross starts radiation treatment for his skin cancer on Monday. Dave Meltzer speculated on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio that Ross may have signed off the way he did because he’s not sure when he will be back to call Dynamite.

The reason for this is that starting Monday, Ross will have twenty-two straight days of radiation. Ross may be forced to miss a few weeks of the program due to his treatment.

It was noted that Ross will go if he feels he can do it, as he could have taken today off and didn’t.