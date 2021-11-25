wrestling / News
Jim Ross Reportedly Doesn’t Know When He’ll Work AEW Dynamite Again Due To Cancer Treatment
November 25, 2021 | Posted by
During last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Jim Ross ended the broadcast by telling the fans he would see them “soon.”
Ross starts radiation treatment for his skin cancer on Monday. Dave Meltzer speculated on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio that Ross may have signed off the way he did because he’s not sure when he will be back to call Dynamite.
The reason for this is that starting Monday, Ross will have twenty-two straight days of radiation. Ross may be forced to miss a few weeks of the program due to his treatment.
It was noted that Ross will go if he feels he can do it, as he could have taken today off and didn’t.
More Trending Stories
- Insane Clown Posse Recall Working in WWE & WCW, Getting in Trouble For Doing A Moonsault
- Man Who Attacked Seth Rollins Addresses His Actions, Believes He Has ‘Legitimate Beef’ With Rollins
- The Godfather Discusses Nearly Going to WCW and Joining the nWo
- The Undertaker Says Omos Is The Closest WWE Has Come To Recreating Andre the Giant