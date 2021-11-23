wrestling / News
Jim Ross Reportedly Undergoes Successful Back Surgery
– Speaking on today’s Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer shared a medical update on WWE Hall of Famer and AEW broadcaster Jim Ross. According to Meltzer, Ross underwent successful back surgery this week.
Additionally, Meltzer noted that Ross is still planning to go to Chicago for tomorrow’s edition of AEW Dynamite, and he’s expected to leave later today. As previously reported, Jim Ross was recently diagnosed with skin cancer. Meltzer also reported that Ross is expected to start his radiation treatment for his skin cancer issue next Monday.
On behalf of 411, we send our best wishes to Jim Ross.
