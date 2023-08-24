– On the latest edition of Grilling JR, WWE Hall of Famer and AEW broadcaster Jim Ross responded to fans trashing AEW’s booking heading into this weekend’s AEW All In London event. Ross advised fans to watch the show first before they judge it, saying (via WrestlingInc.com), “I shake my head in amazement that some fans have gut-quartered the booking, and the matches haven’t even happened. I say this, ‘Watch the show and then judge it … if you must,’ and god knows there’s a lot of fans that are insane about critiquing and reviewing … just let it happen, enjoy it.”

Jim Ross will be part of the broadcast team this weekend. AEW All In London is scheduled for Sunday, August 27 at London’s Wembley Stadium. It will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.