Jim Ross Returning to NJPW on AXS TV Commentary in 2018

– AXS TV announced today that Jim Ross and Josh Barnett will return as AXS TV’s New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) broadcast team in 2018. It was previously reported that Ross and AXS TV had verbally agreed to a contract extension. Since Ross isn’t appearing on WWE TV (he was signed for the UK project, which hasn’t launched), WWE didn’t stand in the way of the deal. Ross offered the following comments about today’s announcement.

“I’m excited to be returning to AXS TV, and with my partner Josh Barnett we look forward to another exciting year with AXS TV and their NJPW programming. NJPW has some of the finest athletes in the world performing for them and it’s an honor to be able to add a narrative to their bouts.”