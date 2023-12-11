Jim Ross Reveals His Favorite Year As A Wrestling Announcer

In the latest episode of Grilling Jr (via Wrestling Inc), Jim Ross spoke about his favorite year as a wrestling announcer in a career that has lasted almost 50 years. Ross said that 1989 was his favorite and explained why.

He said: “That was my favorite year in all my years I’ve been in the wrestling business because of the quality of matches. Then after Ricky, you’d get Terry Funk, who’s having a glory year — he hadn’t missed a beat. We forget just how talented a worker he was, but boy, this was art. Everybody in wrestling today can learn from watching Flair versus Steamboat, and Flair versus Funk. It’ll go down in history, at least to me, as the best wrestling year. I didn’t have a better wrestling year. Maybe there was a year or so in the Attitude Era when [Steve] Austin got really hot … but other than that, ’89 was it.“