Jim Ross Reveals He Was Interviewed for Dark Side of the Ring on the ‘Plane Ride From Hell’

During a recent appearance on the Sports Media Podcast With Richard Deitsch (via POST Wrestling), WWE hall of Famer Jim Ross revealed that he was recently interviewed for the hit VICE TV documentary series, Dark Side of the Ring, regarding the infamous WWE Plane Ride From Hell for an upcoming episode of the series. Jim Ross stated the following:

Yesterday, I spent four hours with the Dark of the Ring guys here in my home in Florida and talked about the plane ride from hell. I told them in the beginning, I said, ‘I don’t like this topic, I don’t like remembering this bullshit.’ It was a bad day at the office, it was one of the more darker days during my tenure as head of talent relations but it’s going to make a hell of a special for Dark Side of the Ring that was spawned by what they heard Conrad and I talking about on this podcast (Grilling’ JR).

The so-called “Plane Ride From Hell” is an infamous series of incidents that took place in May 2002. It involved multiple members of the WWE roster getting drunk and causing problems on the flight. This included a skirmish between Brock Lesnar and the late Curt Hennig, Ric Flair allegedly disrobing, and various other issues. Hennig and Scott Hall were later released from the WWE as a result of the incident.

As previously reported, upcoming episodes of the third season for the docuseries are going to Brian Pillman, the 1995 WCW/NJPW Collision in Korea supershow, Nick Gage, FMW, XPW, Bruiser Bedlam, Chris Kanyon, and Grizzly Smith’s family members: Jake Roberts; Rockin’ Robin; and Sam Houston.