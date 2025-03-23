Jim Ross Reveals His Favorite Match From AEW Revolution 

On a recent episode of his podcast, “Grilling JR,” Jim Ross discussed Lex Luger’s WWE Hall of Fame induction, the Hollywood Ending Match with Toni Storm and Mariah May at AEW Revolution, and more. Here are the highlights:

On Lex Luger’s WWE Hall of Fame induction: “Lex is very deserving, and he’s endured and survived a lot of physical issues. I’m happy that he got into the Hall of Fame. I went to the Hall of Fame in 2007, and I wear my Hall of Fame ring a lot when I’m out making appearances and things of that nature. And people want to look at it, they want to take pictures of it, and so I oblige them. I don’t take it off so they can run away with it but they get a chance to look at it, because I don’t want to waddle through the crowd trying to give my ring back. But I’m very proud of it, and I’m very happy that I got in ’07 with Lawler. And there we had a great class that year, go back and look it up. 2007, who all went into the Hall of Fame, and Lawler and JR were included in that great group. So I was very happy to see that Lex got inducted or is going to be inducted.”

On the Hollywood Ending match: “I loved the match. It was my favorite match on the show. It delivered. I talked to Toni before the show, and she said, ‘Are you going to put us over?’ ‘Of course, I am.’ I said, ‘But you got do things that’s going to make me want to put you over.’ She said, ‘Oh well don’t worry, it’s coming.’

“But I love Toni Storm. I really do. I told Tony Khan this, I think she’s our MVP. She just delivers, man. And she got some color, and that really accentuated the match, the dramatic aspect of the match. It worked, it worked like a champion. So Toni Storm is a tremendous performer… She’s just terrific. I love to watch her work. She’s great backstage. She’s great to talk to. And she had a really tremendous outing with the younger Mariah May, who Toni Storm is helping make a star out of. And that’s where I see it.”

