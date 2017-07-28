Jim Ross Reveals How Many Dates He’s Working With WWE

– Jim Ross appeared on the Sam Roberts Wrestling Podcast and discussed his work with WWE. Ross told the site that he is signed to work forty dates per year for the company.

Ross said that he enjoys staying busy since his wife passed away earlier this year, and noted that he’s happy with the schedule that he and WWE officials have negotiated. The Hall of Famer returned to the company at WrestleMania 33 for the Undertaker vs. Roman Reigns match. His last work for the company was for the Mae Young Classic with Lita in July. He will work the Mae Young Classic finale in September. He has a two-year deal with the company.