UPDATEDx2: New Jim Ross/Conrad Thompson Podcast To Debut Next Week

UPDATEx2: It appears that the Jim Ross podcast with Cody Rhodes will not be the first episode of the new Ross/Conrad Thompson podcast that is expected to be called “Grilling JR” but instead a stopgap episode while the legalities around the name for their new podcast get sorted out. Ross tweeted that the new show will debut next week.

.@HeyHeyItsConrad and I will start our new, podcast next week thanks to sluggish, legal types. This week, @CodyRhodes joins me to update us on @AEWrestling , @StarrcastEvents Think we’ll chat about this cat? @WWEDustyRhodes pic.twitter.com/fcDQ4LYtmZ — Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) April 16, 2019

UPDATE: There is some confusion as to what the new Jim Ross/Conrad Thompson podcast will be called. Ross tweeted that he is recording a new “SlobberKnocker Audio” in the tweet below, but Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet tweeted us that Ross has used that name in the past.

Conrad Thompson was on The Ross Report last week and said the new show would be called “Grilling JR” and added that the show would be similar to Something to Wrestle.

Maybe so, but I’m pretty sure that isn’t the name of the show. He always refers to his shows as slobberknocker audio. — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) April 16, 2019

ORIGINAL: As previously reported, Conrad Thompson recently confirmed that he was working on a new podcast show with WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross. Earlier today, Jim Ross announced on Twitter that he went into record the first episode today, which also features AEW’s Cody Rhodes.

Ross also promised some news on the show for Starrcast, AEW, and some official merchandise from Pro Wrestling Tees. Ross recently exited from WWE and signed with AEW. You can check out JR’s announcement below.