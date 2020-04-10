Jim Ross Discusses If The Revival Would Fit In With AEW, Says They Are Wrestling Guys and Not Sports Entertainment Guys

On the latest edition of Top Rope Nation, Jim Ross discussed the news that The Revival have been granted their WWE release, and whether they’d make a good fit with AEW, saying that he sees them as wrestling guys, not sports entertainment guys, and that’s why they’d fit in well with AEW. Highlights are below.

On if The Revival would fit in with AEW: “I think they would fit in to our team very, very well. We’re trying to be a little bit more athletically oriented, more fundamentally sound in our storytelling, and the Revival team certainly fits that bill. They are one of the best tag teams in the world, period, no matter where it is. So I think they would do great in our company, whether that happens or not remains to be seen. There will be gross speculation that it’s a done deal, all that good stuff, but Tony Khan handles that, I’m not in that talent relations role anymore, thank goodness.”

On how he can’t imagine Tony Khan not being interested in the Revival: “I can’t imagine, knowing Tony Khan as I do, and the fan that he is, and his ability to spot great things, that he wouldn’t be interested. Why would anybody not be interested in the Revival is my question. So I’m thinking that there’s a possibility they can to work for us. I’d love that, I’d love to call their matches, I’ve watched a lot of their work, they’re a throwback team, and that doesn’t mean they wear black boots, ya know, it’s the old school stuff, they are fundamentally sound, they are old school oriented in the process of telling a story, and I think that’s really important. They don’t leave things out, they don’t take shortcuts, and they have the ability with their skillset to work with any team out there and make that team and that match better.”

On how the Revival were never sports entertainment guys, they’re wrestling guys: “I hope that they consider AEW, and I sure as hell would love to call some of their matches. They remind me a lot of the old Midnight Express, they just don’t have a Jim Cornette in their corner right now, but boy these guys are good, they’re really good. And they’re young, they’re athletic, they’re durable, they seem to be good locker room guys, they’re wrestling guys, they’re not sports entertainment guys, that was never a great fit, but they’re wrestling guys and they need to be in a wrestling company. For my money, that’s AEW.”

