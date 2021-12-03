Jim Ross Said To Be Doing Well With Radiation Treatments

As we previously reported that Jim Ross completed his first day of radiation treatment for skin cancer this past Monday, which was one of 22 planned treatments. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Ross’ doctors feel he is doing well after his first day.

The current plan is for JR to return to AEW at the Dynamite taping in Jacksonville on December 29. Since he lives in Jacksonville, he wouldn’t have to travel. Ross was said to be ‘very sore’ and hurting during last week’s taping in Chicago, two days after surgery to remove the cancer from his back.