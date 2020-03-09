wrestling / News

Jim Ross Says AEW Dynamite Will Hit Oklahoma This Fall

March 9, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Excalibur Jim Ross Tony Schiavone AEW

Jim Ross has teased AEW’s arrival in his home state of Oklahoma this fall. The AEW announcer responded to a fan on Twitter who said that AEW needed to stop into Oklahoma, revealing that there are plans to run the University of Oklahoma’ Lloyd Noble Center in mid-September.

JR did note that the deal is not finalized yet, but should be “soon” as you can see below:

