Jim Ross Says AEW Parking Lot Brawl Was Best Street Fight He Ever Called

Jim Ross had some high praise for the match between Best Friends and Santana/Ortiz on AEW Dynamite, calling it the best street fight he’s ever called.

He wrote: “I’ve never been privileged to broadcast a better street fight.. EVER! That statement covers ample ground.”

A lot of fans took issue with this, pointing out several WWE matches he’s called like Triple H vs. Cactus Jack from Royal Rumble 2000.