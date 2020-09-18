wrestling / News

Jim Ross Says AEW Parking Lot Brawl Was Best Street Fight He Ever Called

September 18, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Dynamite 9-16-20 Parking Lot Brawl

Jim Ross had some high praise for the match between Best Friends and Santana/Ortiz on AEW Dynamite, calling it the best street fight he’s ever called.

He wrote: “I’ve never been privileged to broadcast a better street fight.. EVER! That statement covers ample ground.

A lot of fans took issue with this, pointing out several WWE matches he’s called like Triple H vs. Cactus Jack from Royal Rumble 2000.

