Jim Ross Says AEW Parking Lot Brawl Was Best Street Fight He Ever Called
September 18, 2020 | Posted by
Jim Ross had some high praise for the match between Best Friends and Santana/Ortiz on AEW Dynamite, calling it the best street fight he’s ever called.
He wrote: “I’ve never been privileged to broadcast a better street fight.. EVER! That statement covers ample ground.”
A lot of fans took issue with this, pointing out several WWE matches he’s called like Triple H vs. Cactus Jack from Royal Rumble 2000.
I’ve never been privileged to broadcast a better street fight..
EVER!
That statement covers ample ground. 🤠@TonyKhan @AEWrestling https://t.co/2bsSKVdwiH
— Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) September 18, 2020
