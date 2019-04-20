wrestling / News

Various News: Jim Ross Says AEW Announce Team Has High Expectations, WWE Now on Kevin Owens Joining New Day

April 19, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Jim Ross Conrad Thompson

– Jim Ross isn’t taking his AEW work lightly, to little surprise. The WWE Hall of Famer posted to Twitter and said he was heading home after doing work for the company, noting, “Our announce team has high expectations…’Pretty Good’ won’t cut it”:

– The latest WWE Now video looks at Big E’s reaction to Kevin Owens joining the New Day on Smackdown:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

All Elite Wrestling, Jim Ross, Kevin Owens, New Day, WWE Now, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading