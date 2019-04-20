wrestling / News
Various News: Jim Ross Says AEW Announce Team Has High Expectations, WWE Now on Kevin Owens Joining New Day
April 19, 2019 | Posted by
– Jim Ross isn’t taking his AEW work lightly, to little surprise. The WWE Hall of Famer posted to Twitter and said he was heading home after doing work for the company, noting, “Our announce team has high expectations…’Pretty Good’ won’t cut it”:
5 hour delay in Atlanta on @Delta heading to #okc from @AEWrestling work.
Our announce team has high expectations for @AEW_LIVE.
“Pretty Good” won’t cut it. pic.twitter.com/Xv1iM11qY0
— Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) April 19, 2019
– The latest WWE Now video looks at Big E’s reaction to Kevin Owens joining the New Day on Smackdown:
