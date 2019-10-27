wrestling / News

Jim Ross Says Becky Lynch Is WWE’s Most Over Star, Lynch Responds

October 26, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Becky Lynch WWE Clash of Champions

It seems Seth Rollins got the memo that Jim Ross said Becky Lynch was more over than he was, because he put up a snarky tweet about it on Twitter. It wouldn’t be the first time Rollins has shared his viewpoint on Twitter about something. After he did that, a fan pointed it out to JR, and JR added that Lynch wasn’t just more over than Rollins, but everyone else in WWE. That drew a response from the RAW Women’s Champion herself, who said he should tell that to the entire women’s locker room. You can see the exchange below:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Becky Lynch, Jim Ross, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading