Jim Ross Says Becky Lynch Is WWE’s Most Over Star, Lynch Responds
It seems Seth Rollins got the memo that Jim Ross said Becky Lynch was more over than he was, because he put up a snarky tweet about it on Twitter. It wouldn’t be the first time Rollins has shared his viewpoint on Twitter about something. After he did that, a fan pointed it out to JR, and JR added that Lynch wasn’t just more over than Rollins, but everyone else in WWE. That drew a response from the RAW Women’s Champion herself, who said he should tell that to the entire women’s locker room. You can see the exchange below:
Come hang out with me and my super over fiancée! https://t.co/lLOY5jFk9O
— Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) October 26, 2019
@JRsBBQ he referring to you babe https://t.co/DKf5yqRfuo
— OtisSection (@OtisSections) October 26, 2019
As he should. @BeckyLynchWWE is the most over talent in @WWE
IMO.
Just saying. https://t.co/lmQQFMt0AZ
— Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) October 26, 2019
Nothing but respect, JR — you’re an amazing announcer!
So go down to the locker room and announce that I would whoop your whole women’s division any day of the week and twice on Sundays. https://t.co/ZRE39Vo4TU
— The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) October 26, 2019
